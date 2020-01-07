Global  

State of Origin fundraiser on cards for bushfire victims

The Age Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The AFL has confirmed discussions are underway for a potential state of origin match being played to raise funds for communities affected by the devastating bushfires this summer. 
