Lawsuit seeks to ease adoption of Equal Rights Amendment
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at clearing a legal path for adoption of the long-delayed constitutional amendment. Backers say they’re wading into the debate over the amendment — which dates to the early 1970s — because Virginia is poised to become the decisive […]
The Pendleton County Fiscal Court on Friday unanimously approved a symbolic resolution declaring their community a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” — one opposed to any law that would create new restrictions on legal gun ownership in the state of Kentucky. Although the resolution carries no force...