Lawsuit seeks to ease adoption of Equal Rights Amendment

BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at clearing a legal path for adoption of the long-delayed constitutional amendment. Backers say they’re wading into the debate over the amendment — which dates to the early 1970s — because Virginia is poised to become the decisive […]



Recent related videos from verified sources The Equal Rights Amendment Returns to Utah and the LDS Church Signals its Opposition to it Dozens of supporters and protestors rallied at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday in response to the possible ratification of the Equal Rights Amendments. Credit: KSTU Duration: 02:11Published on December 4, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Too late to ratify Equal Rights Amendment, Justice Department says WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department says the Equal Rights Amendment can no longer be ratified because its deadline expired decades ago, throwing a barrier...

Seattle Times 18 hours ago



Virginia Poised To Ratify Equal Rights Amendment Virginia is poised to become the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

NPR 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this