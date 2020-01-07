Global  

Lawsuit seeks to ease adoption of Equal Rights Amendment

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts aimed at clearing a legal path for adoption of the long-delayed constitutional amendment. Backers say they’re wading into the debate over the amendment — which dates to the early 1970s — because Virginia is poised to become the decisive […]
