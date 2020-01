Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials said Tuesday they’re planning to send at least another 100 firefighters to Australia to join 159 already in the country battling wildfires that have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said that 90 firefighters including on-the-ground hand crews left in […] 👓 View full article