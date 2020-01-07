Global  

Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses against the president.
Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial 02:44

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses against the president.

