Sydney air quality hazardous as the city is shrouded in smoke and mist

The Age Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bushfires from the south-west of NSW have caused hazardous air quality in Sydney this morning as a combination of smoke and mist covers the Sydney metropolitan area.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires [Video]Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Bushfires have caused intense smoke clouds across Melbourne reducing air quality. Footage from January 3 shows a panoramic view of the city from Melbourne Park where the skyline is barely visible..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published

Plane video shows dense smoke as Sydney experiences poor air quality [Video]Plane video shows dense smoke as Sydney experiences poor air quality

The plane video, filmed on Wednesday (January 1), shows the dense smoke when flying out of Sydney New South Wales (NSW) Australia.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bushfire smoke blanketing Canberra

Canberra has the worst air quality out of any major city in the world due to the smoke from bushfires along the NSW South Coast.
SBS Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldReuters IndiaReutersThe Age

Air quality stays ‘very poor’ in city

The air quality of the city continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday and may slightly improve over the next few days, said forecasting
Hindu Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldBBC SportThe Age

