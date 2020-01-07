Allison Bell RT @mullmands: Sydney air quality hazardous as the city is shrouded in smoke and mist https://t.co/jQ4Bns5nDN 16 minutes ago Mandy Mullen Sydney air quality hazardous as the city is shrouded in smoke and mist https://t.co/jQ4Bns5nDN 23 minutes ago Chas Peeps🌻🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺💚 RT @alfonslopeztena: Sydney is yet again experiencing hazardous air quality as a smoke and mist covers the city and its surrounds. The wind… 26 minutes ago Brian Trick Sydney air quality hazardous as the city is shrouded in smoke and mist https://t.co/EYEbyLdoFo via @smh 1 hour ago José Medeiros Macedo Sydney air quality hazardous as the city is shrouded in smoke and mist https://t.co/71Resj8uB9 1 hour ago Alfons López Tena Sydney is yet again experiencing hazardous air quality as a smoke and mist covers the city and its surrounds. The w… https://t.co/cQkDwSWB95 1 hour ago Elissa Blake Smoke and mist in Sydney have combined with the water droplets in the atmosphere. Gah, finding it hard to breathe t… https://t.co/Tw9XqTDMaZ 1 hour ago