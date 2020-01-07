California measure pushing for more housing faces hurdles
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Facing a shortage of 3.5 million houses, some California lawmakers want developers to build more apartments and other housing closer to public transportation — even if it means overriding local zoning laws. The legislation is aimed at attacking a housing crisis in California, which has some of the nation’s highest home […]
California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $331 million bill to fight homelessness.
According to Reuters, the state funds will be transferred to the National Mortgage Special Deposit Fund.
Gov. Newsom says the money will be distributed to cities up and down the state.
