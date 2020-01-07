California measure pushing for more housing faces hurdles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Facing a shortage of 3.5 million houses, some California lawmakers want developers to build more apartments and other housing closer to public transportation — even if it means overriding local zoning laws. The legislation is aimed at attacking a housing crisis in California, which has some of the nation’s highest home […]



