California Rep. Duncan Hunter announces resignation

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter submits resignation letter a month after being convicted of corruption. He says he will leave office Jan. 13
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
News video: Congressman Hunter announces resignation date

Congressman Hunter announces resignation date 01:58

 Rep. Duncan Hunter has sent a letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom announcing his resignation on January 13, 2020.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Duncan Hunter Has Reportedly Submitted His Letter Of Resignation [Video]Rep. Duncan Hunter Has Reportedly Submitted His Letter Of Resignation

Rep. Duncan Hunter has submitted his letter of resignation.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

OCE Gives More Details About Duncan Hunter's Misuse Of Campaign Funds [Video]OCE Gives More Details About Duncan Hunter's Misuse Of Campaign Funds

The report falls in line with the federal indictment against Rep. Duncan Hunter.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California Rep. Duncan Hunter silent on when he will resign

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California is staying silent on when he will resign after he pleaded guilty to using campaign money for personal...
Seattle Times

Duncan Hunter submits resignation letter to Pelosi, Newsom

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., sent a letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, and plans to...
FOXNews.com

