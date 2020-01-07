Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lukaku double keeps Inter top after Ronaldo's first Serie A hat-trick

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Lukaku double keeps Inter top after Ronaldo's first Serie A hat-trickInter's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Inter Milan at the San Paolo stadium Naples, Italy, Monday. / AP-Yonhap Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan held on to top spot in Serie A on Monday with a 3-1 win over Napoli to keep the pressure on Juventus who earlier swept past Cagliari with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his first hat-trick in the Italian top flight. Antonio Conte's Inter ended their 23-year wait for a league win in Naples to stay in pole position, level on points with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Top 10 Worst Supervillain Introductions [Video]Top 10 Worst Supervillain Introductions

These are the top 10 worst supervillain introductions. The only thing worse than their evil schemes are their terrible entrances. For this list, we're looking at the times where supervillains failed to..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cristiano Ronaldo's best hat tricks in 10 different competitions

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat trick on Monday -- the TENTH different competition in which he's scored three goals in a game.
ESPN Also reported by •SifyZee NewsThe AgeBBC NewsBBC SportSoccerNews.com

Ronaldo pleased to put pressure on Inter with first Serie A hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick as Juventus overcame Cagliari and he was pleased to put the pressure on Inter, who topped the league...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Waate_G

Waate Gideon🇮🇹🇮🇹 RT @GuardianNigeria: “We made lots of mistakes and scored three goals on our own,” said Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso. https://t.co/zLhTiaHD… 29 minutes ago

GuardianNigeria

The Guardian Nigeria “We made lots of mistakes and scored three goals on our own,” said Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso.… https://t.co/kiWfkvPuFW 45 minutes ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Lukaku double keeps Inter top after Ronaldo’s first Serie A hat-trick | The Guardian Nigeria News… https://t.co/DiLN1npTod 3 hours ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today Lukaku double keeps Inter on top of Italian league https://t.co/JzfnE2TV86 5 hours ago

KenyanTribune_

Kenyan Tribune Lukaku double keeps Inter top - https://t.co/by9E9NrlsO https://t.co/Y7cmc2KL4h 6 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Lukaku double keeps Inter top after Ronaldo’s first Serie A hat-trick https://t.co/U600L2R4yF 6 hours ago

NofNews_Kenya

NetworkOfNews Kenya Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan held on to top spot in Serie A. - https://t.co/SUeRc0mJaP 9 hours ago

Napyy03

Allahisgreat RT @todayng: Romelu Lukaku double keeps Inter top after Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Serie A hat-trick https://t.co/c5ESEaMaRK 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.