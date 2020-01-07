Global  

Anthony Davis declines Lakers' extension offer, still expected to re-sign next summer

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis declined a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday so he can become an unrestricted free agent in July.
Recent related videos

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30


Recent related news

Opinion: Why Lakers shouldn't worry about Anthony Davis declining max extension

Yes, Anthony Davis declined Los Angeles' four-year, $146 million max extension. But don't fret Lakers fans, the All-Star isn't going anywhere.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •The AgeBBC News

Anthony Davis expected to turn down Lakers' four-year, $146 million max contract extension, per report

Davis has a player option for next season and is expected to turn it down to become an unrestricted free agent
CBS Sports Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

sportsfannum1

robert j elsner jr RT @ChrisBHaynes: Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers offered Anthony Davis a max contract extension this morning, but they were informed he… 3 seconds ago

LRL14

Lorenzo Carribean Cool. RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING Anthony Davis reportedly declines $146M max contact extensions with Lakers, will become free agent this summer https:/… 14 seconds ago

NBA_Rumors_News

colangelo’s last burner RT @usatodaynba: Anthony Davis has declined a four-year extension offer from the Lakers, with the expectation he'll sign an even more lucra… 2 minutes ago

WordSm7th

WordSm7th RT @TheLakersReview: “No one within league circles anticipates Davis leaving the Lakers after one season. ... the six-time All-Star will b… 11 minutes ago

bhushyrhodes

Bhushan Suryavanshi Anthony Davis declines the max extension contract with Lakers. The question is will he stay with the Lakers. https://t.co/NYYhZsIZjo 19 minutes ago

