CNN has reportedly settled a lawsuit brought against it by Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic School student who was shown in a video standing close to close to and staring at Nick Phillips, a participant in the Washington DC Indigenous People’s March.
CNN, on Tuesday, settled a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann — who alleged that the network made “vicious” and “direct attacks”... Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Daily Caller •The Wrap
Tweets about this
Maggie This is bullshit
CNN confirms a settlement has been reached with Nick Sandmann https://t.co/QNAV7wLjDb 22 seconds ago
Tim Clark CNN confirms a settlement has been reached with Nick Sandmann https://t.co/6p8a2l49j5
.Wake up people? This was a g… https://t.co/1H5aYZ1LFh 5 minutes ago
Bryan Neff CNN confirms a settlement has been reached with Nick Sandmann https://t.co/swIenXWOBE 13 minutes ago
Primo Dave CNN confirms a settlement has been reached with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann https://t.co/5UwrMD0Ehp https://t.co/d6zJGG3U7u 15 minutes ago