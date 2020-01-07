Global  

'Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and knocked out power to nearly the whole island of more than 3 million people.
News video: Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes 00:47

 Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

First Responders On The Way To Puerto Rico To Help After Earthquakes [Video]First Responders On The Way To Puerto Rico To Help After Earthquakes

CBS4's Ty Russell caught up with South Florida Task Force 2 before they headed out.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after the island got hit with a series of earthquakes. According to Reuters, at least one person was killed, several buildings fell over..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Puerto Rico declares emergency, activates National Guard after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday following a series of earthquakes including one of...
Reuters

Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of...
Reuters

The12fthOfNever

RiverRising RT @BagalueSunab: Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes: Reuters https://t.co/K2U1gsOYbk 4 minutes ago

SecretaryTweets

SecretaryTweets RT @fefquest: -TERRITORY! Puerto Ricans ARE US CITIZENS BY BIRTH since 1917! Puerto Rico IS THE USA! When you think of Puerto Rico, you th… 10 minutes ago

oszczudlak

jackie oszczudlak 'Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after... https://t.co/ByLE7mwsF9 40 minutes ago

_xoxoamyx_

Ämy😈💖 RT @unnplanned: I feel so bad for the people that are in Puerto Rico right now. 100,000 people with no power, all these random small/big ea… 41 minutes ago

unnplanned

ya muva I feel so bad for the people that are in Puerto Rico right now. 100,000 people with no power, all these random smal… https://t.co/84S1Ik5iBA 48 minutes ago

EBasketonline

Gift Online I've just posted a new blog: 'Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes https://t.co/6pBlCmqUaK 50 minutes ago

