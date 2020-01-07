RiverRising RT @BagalueSunab: Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes: Reuters https://t.co/K2U1gsOYbk 4 minutes ago SecretaryTweets RT @fefquest: -TERRITORY! Puerto Ricans ARE US CITIZENS BY BIRTH since 1917! Puerto Rico IS THE USA! When you think of Puerto Rico, you th… 10 minutes ago jackie oszczudlak 'Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after... https://t.co/ByLE7mwsF9 40 minutes ago Ämy😈💖 RT @unnplanned: I feel so bad for the people that are in Puerto Rico right now. 100,000 people with no power, all these random small/big ea… 41 minutes ago ya muva I feel so bad for the people that are in Puerto Rico right now. 100,000 people with no power, all these random smal… https://t.co/84S1Ik5iBA 48 minutes ago Gift Online I've just posted a new blog: 'Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes https://t.co/6pBlCmqUaK 50 minutes ago