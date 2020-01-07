Global  

Iran state TV: Tehran fires at Iraqi base housing US troops

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Iran state TV says Tehran has launched surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops.
News video: Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops 00:37

 In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles. These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. This retaliation comes days after Trump ordered an airstrike that killed a top Iranian general. It also comes as...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops [Video]Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

The missile launches targeted the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed. Iraqi security officials told CNN that no casualties were reported following the..

Arizona connections at Iraqi base hit [Video]Arizona connections at Iraqi base hit

Members of 996th Medical Company Air Supports deployed at end of March.

Recent related news from verified sources

White House: Donald Trump briefed on reported attack at Iraqi base housing US troops

White House officials said Donald Trump was briefed Tuesday about a reported attack by Iran on an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops.  
USATODAY.com

Missile attack on Ain Assad base in Iraq, housing US troops - reports

Missile attack on Ain Assad base in Iraq, housing US troops - reportsIran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops over America's killing of a top...
New Zealand Herald

