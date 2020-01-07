Global  

United to take $90 million charge for Hong Kong disruptions

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines said Tuesday it will take a $90 million charge against fourth-quarter earnings because of a drop in value of its routes to Hong Kong, the scene of anti-government protests in recent months. United said lower demand for travel to Hong Kong reduced its revenue for each seat flown one mile, […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path' [Video]China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path'

The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official in the Asian financial hub, made his first comments to the media on Monday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests [Video]Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Activation Group Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to Raise up to HK$538.2 million

Indicative Offer Price Range of HK$1.71 to HK$2.34 Per Share HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 31 December 2019 - A leading and fast growing...
Media OutReach

