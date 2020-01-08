Global  

Six rockets landed at Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base that contains U.S. forces: Al Mayadeen TV

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
At least Six rockets landed on Wednesday at Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base that hosts U.S. Forces, according to -Al Mayadeen TV.
News video: Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq 01:39

 Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning. Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.

Iran fires rockets at an airbase that houses US troops in Iraq, per report [Video]Iran fires rockets at an airbase that houses US troops in Iraq, per report

Ten rockets have hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:54Published

Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad [Video]Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands in Baghdad are attending funeral procession for those killed in US air raid targeting Soleimani on Friday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Six rockets landed at iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base that contains US forces - Al Madeen TV

FXstreet.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersIndependentHinduSeattle TimesSifyCBS News

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirm rocket attack on U.S. forces in Iraq

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed on Wednesday that it fired rockets at a U.S. air base in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Quds Force...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentReuters India

rgraves22

Ryan Graves RT @margbrennan: Two US officials confirm that there has been a rocket attack by Iran at al Asad base in Iraq. Impact, severity, duration s… 3 minutes ago

IMRANKHANMOGUL

Imran Khan🇮🇳🇵🇸 RT @arabnews: #BREAKING: Six rockets landed at Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base that contains US forces — reports https://t.co/cP2IWu5PtG http… 5 minutes ago

ReportGovtCrime

ReportGovtCrime RT @RoseHorowitz31: ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ update: More than 12 Iranian missiles launched at two U.S. bases in Iraq, Pentagon confirms via ⁦@Dan… 8 minutes ago

daccoh

nickle. RT @nafisehkBBC: #Breaking Rocket attack on Ain Al Assad airbase in Anbar #Iraq hosing #US /#coalition forces At least 5 rockets landed 10 minutes ago

PeggyArceneaux

PeggyA RT @chinster2017: @RealMattCouch @realryanjensen 30 rockets and missiles have been fired onto #ain_assad base in Anbar, Iraq. Around 10 hav… 12 minutes ago

RoseHorowitz31

Rose Horowitz ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ update: More than 12 Iranian missiles launched at two U.S. bases in Iraq, Pentagon confirms via ⁦… https://t.co/UQ6INFbmTP 21 minutes ago

tonykentkyazze

Tony Kent Kyazze The US-Iran tensions take a twist. Rockets have landed at the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq. This is a US troops sector.… https://t.co/yFVmhtMNjO 23 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Six rockets landed at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base that contains U.S. forces: Al Mayadeen TV https://t.co/cuW1YCrb5g 32 minutes ago

