Ryan Graves RT @margbrennan: Two US officials confirm that there has been a rocket attack by Iran at al Asad base in Iraq. Impact, severity, duration s… 3 minutes ago Imran Khan🇮🇳🇵🇸 RT @arabnews: #BREAKING: Six rockets landed at Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base that contains US forces — reports https://t.co/cP2IWu5PtG http… 5 minutes ago ReportGovtCrime RT @RoseHorowitz31: ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ update: More than 12 Iranian missiles launched at two U.S. bases in Iraq, Pentagon confirms via ⁦@Dan… 8 minutes ago nickle. RT @nafisehkBBC: #Breaking Rocket attack on Ain Al Assad airbase in Anbar #Iraq hosing #US /#coalition forces At least 5 rockets landed 10 minutes ago PeggyA RT @chinster2017: @RealMattCouch @realryanjensen 30 rockets and missiles have been fired onto #ain_assad base in Anbar, Iraq. Around 10 hav… 12 minutes ago Rose Horowitz ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ update: More than 12 Iranian missiles launched at two U.S. bases in Iraq, Pentagon confirms via ⁦… https://t.co/UQ6INFbmTP 21 minutes ago Tony Kent Kyazze The US-Iran tensions take a twist. Rockets have landed at the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq. This is a US troops sector.… https://t.co/yFVmhtMNjO 23 minutes ago confusenet.com Six rockets landed at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base that contains U.S. forces: Al Mayadeen TV https://t.co/cuW1YCrb5g 32 minutes ago