Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq — live updates

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for missiles fired at an Iraqi military base hosting US troops. US President Donald Trump is "monitoring" the situation. Follow DW for the latest updates.
News video: Iran fires missiles at US forces

Iran fires missiles at US forces 03:23

 Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

No Known American Casualties After Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles At 2 U.S. Military Bases In Iraq [Video]No Known American Casualties After Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles At 2 U.S. Military Bases In Iraq

There were no known American casualties after Iran said it launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against two military bases houses U.S. forces in Iraq.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:19Published

No Americans Hurt After Iran Fires Retaliatory Missiles At Iraqi Military Base [Video]No Americans Hurt After Iran Fires Retaliatory Missiles At Iraqi Military Base

Video from Iranian state TV showed missiles flying through the air and the Iranian government claimed responsibility for the attacks on two military bases in Iraq. Both bases house U.S. forces. Joe..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:45Published


Iran fires rockets at US targets in Iraq — live updates

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for several rockets fired at an Iraqi airbase hosting US troops. US President Donald Trump is "monitoring"...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •OilPrice.comazcentral.comWales OnlineRIA Nov.NewsyMENAFN.comKhaleej TimesReutersBrisbane TimesAl Jazeera

Live: 'All is well', Trump says after Iran hits back

With Iran firing several missiles targeting US troops in Iraq bases, the tension in the Gulf is at an escalation point. Stay with TOI for live updates.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Al Jazeera

MariyMaryam

Maryam Shahab 🇵🇰 RT @SputnikInt: Asian markets fall sharply after Iran fires missiles at US Military targets in Iraq #IranAttacks #IranvsUSA https://t.co/W… 34 seconds ago

sandrawatfa

Sandra Watfa Iran attacks US targets in Iraq — live updates https://t.co/GYzLkYr95q 2 minutes ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik Asian markets fall sharply after Iran fires missiles at US Military targets in Iraq #IranAttacks #IranvsUSA https://t.co/WrExMn6YJX 3 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News World reacts after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq https://t.co/5HVyIQoE9T 3 minutes ago

Mom_InTraining

🌊 #TrumpIsAFelon 🌊🌊 #DitchMoscowMitch2020 🌊 RT @AJENews: World reacts after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq https://t.co/80uSOrhGGs https://t.co/HIKCo2T7au 3 minutes ago

kronkareshwar

Kumar Onkareshwar Al Jazeera English: World reacts after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq. https://t.co/Bx1qdBAq3j via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago

RedPBlueP

🔴RedPiLL vs BluePiLL🌀 Iraq Asian Markets Fall Sharply After Iran Fires Missiles at US Military Targets in Iraq: https://t.co/Q0akqxifH6 6 minutes ago

helenyg

Heleny Campoy Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq — live updates https://t.co/Yav57K0l6Z 11 minutes ago

