Amid debate over hit vs. Carson Wentz, there’s no disputing Jadeveon Clowney’s impact on Seahawks

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The most discussed story line out of Seattle's 17-9 playoff win over Philadelphia was Clowney's hit that knocked Wentz out of the game. Some analysts concluded that Philly would have won had Wentz been healthy. But the larger point is that Clowney has been borderline mythical when on the field for Seattle. 👓 View full article

