Dow futures plunge 400 points after Iran fires missiles at Iraqi air base housing US troops

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Stock futures tumbled and oil prices jumped Tuesday evening after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq.
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops 02:29

 Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops are housed; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

Iran fires missiles at US forces [Video]Iran fires missiles at US forces

Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

No Known American Casualties After Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles At 2 U.S. Military Bases In Iraq [Video]No Known American Casualties After Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles At 2 U.S. Military Bases In Iraq

There were no known American casualties after Iran said it launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against two military bases houses U.S. forces in Iraq.

Iran fires rockets at Iraqi air base hours after funeral of slain commander

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsyWales OnlineKhaleej TimesCBS NewsJust Jared

Iranian state TV: missiles launched at US bases

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops, over America's killing of a top...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsyWales OnlineKhaleej TimesReutersOilPrice.com

