Could Rojas replace Cabrera at Melbourne City?

Uruguayan winger Javier Cabrera wants out of Melbourne City. Could out of contract ex Victory star Marco Rojas be a ready replacement?

You Might Like

Tweets about this CC RT @pineyzb: Javier Cabrera to quit Melbourne City, could Marcos Rojas be a ready replacement? https://t.co/PoMXr1h7Rg 6 days ago Stephen Jeffrey RT @AleagueHub: The full story from @MickLynch_Age https://t.co/cKLZVucINS 6 days ago Jason Pine Javier Cabrera to quit Melbourne City, could Marcos Rojas be a ready replacement? https://t.co/PoMXr1h7Rg 6 days ago A-League Hub The full story from @MickLynch_Age https://t.co/cKLZVucINS 6 days ago