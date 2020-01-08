Global  

U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

