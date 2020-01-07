Global  

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo, touts PlayStation 4 sales milestones

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo, touts PlayStation 4 sales milestonesSony shared a deluge of PlayStation tidbits during its CES 2020 press conference, including a first-look at the PlayStation 5 logo and some impressive PlayStation 4 sales milestones. ... ......
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Playstation 5 is coming in 2020

Playstation 5 is coming in 2020 01:03

 The next Playstation is coming in 2020 and here’s what you need to know

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Sony unveil its Vision-S concept car and reveal the new PS5 logo

Watch Sony unveil its Vision-S concept car and reveal the new PS5 logoPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Sony’s CES 2020 press conference was a brief one, but it did have some interesting news. The company revealed the...
The Verge

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo and shares PSVR sales milestone

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo and shares PSVR sales milestoneImage: Sony Sony revealed the PlayStation 5’s logo (aka the PS5) during its CES 2020 press conference on Monday evening alongside the announcement that Sony...
The Verge


