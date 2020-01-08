Global  

U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. troops

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.
