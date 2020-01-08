Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran minister tells U.S.: 'Get the hell out of our region' after attacks

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
After Iran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, the country's telecommunication minister tweeted: "Get the hell out of our region" in Iran's first official reaction to the attacks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Any such incident across the globe must be condemned Iran Minister on US airstrike

Any such incident across the globe must be condemned Iran Minister on US airstrike 01:21

 Any such incident across the globe must be condemned Iran Minister on US airstrike

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

John Kerry reacts to Iran attacks, rallies support for Biden [Video]John Kerry reacts to Iran attacks, rallies support for Biden

John Kerry reacts to Iran attacks, rallies support for Biden

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo briefs Kurdish leader about Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

Washington DC [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday (local time) held a telephonic conversation with Kurdistan Regional Government...
Sify Also reported by •ReutersWorldNewsIndian Express

Pence Links Iran’s Soleimani to 9/11 Attacks

Pence Links Iran’s Soleimani to 9/11 AttacksVice President Mike Pence tweeted that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani "[a]ssisted in the clandestine travel to Afghanistan" of some of the terrorists who executed...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NeonLuvBar

Martin Burslam 🕷 RT @LaboursBlackPLP: British military on standby to deploy to Gulf 'within 48 hours' There is that slow but inevitable feeling that we (t… 15 minutes ago

GraemebrettWil1

Louis cyphere RT @alexander_minh: Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson has reportedly stated: "...the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran regard… 47 minutes ago

NikkiYayCats

Nikki 🐈❄⛄🌲🦌 RT @janearraf: This is stunning - #Iraq prime minister tells parliament US troops should leave. Says @realDonaldTrump called him to ask him… 48 minutes ago

agile_geek

talks-with-forked-parens So this time the UK is going to lose lives because an orange buffoon who can't find Iran on a map needs a distracti… https://t.co/b3rMcflIsX 52 minutes ago

ukpapers

Front Pages Today Hundreds of British Troops 'On Standby' In Iran Crisis - https://t.co/yNLuutXjmQ @dansabbagh @patrickwintour… https://t.co/GWP3jmELPj 1 hour ago

Growth_Lean

Lean Consultancy @Growth_Lean >> Iran minister tells U.S.: "Get the***out of our region" after attacks https://t.co/ScEZtL29zU… https://t.co/08q19RZVqX 1 hour ago

StalkedByFash

*Sarah*🙏 RT @marmitemarmz: British military on standby to deploy to Gulf ‘within 48 hours’ MPs told ‘urgent measures’ will be taken to protect UK i… 2 hours ago

PanicScare

Hostile Takeover Liked on YouTube: IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER TELLS AMERICA TO STAND DOWN https://t.co/10XIABVLff 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.