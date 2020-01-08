Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Turkey and Russia: TurkStream pipeline not a fix for bilateral woes

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are set to open the TurkStream pipeline with much fanfare, but other sticky issues show ties are not as strong as they may want them to appear.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Russia begins TurkStream gas flows to Greece, North Macedonia

Russia has started European gas deliveries through the new TurkStream pipeline to Turkey, Bulgaria's Bulgartransgaz said on Sunday, as Moscow looks to reduce...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

TripKrant

Trip RT @RYP__: This might not get too much coverage but Putin and Erdogan are stealing America's lunch money. https://t.co/BObSSodYGS 50 minutes ago

artkeiter

Art RT @arabnews: #BREAKING: Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin launch #TurkStream gas pipeline at Istanbul ceremony https://t.co/yJ5YuGczxd… 53 minutes ago

serenahrm

junia "The President of Russia arrived in Turkey on a working visit to participate in the ceremony to launch the TurkStre… https://t.co/Ut6aZhkROW 53 minutes ago

TonyFer88783018

Tony Ferguson Full stream ahead: Russia & Turkey launch TurkStream gas pipeline https://t.co/pZm8WQmBft 58 minutes ago

PhantomJoker5

[XRW] Akira Kurusu ☩ RT @RT_com: #Putin speaks at #TurkStream natural gas pipeline launch ceremony WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/wMISUN6YiU 1 hour ago

DylanJBoles

Dylan Boles 'Full stream ahead: Russia & Turkey launch TurkStream gas pipeline' https://t.co/IOTSEp8cwK 1 hour ago

s_ghrissia

saoulaghrissia RT @aawsat_eng: #Turkey's Erdogan and #Russia's Putin launch #Turkstream gas pipeline at #Istanbul ceremony https://t.co/7iA4Hcaj1G 1 hour ago

GlenJenvey3

Friends of Russia RT @RSGovUK: Opening ceremony of #TurkStream 🇹🇷🇷🇺 natural gas pipeline project. #Putin: Coop. between #Russia and #Turkey is developing in… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.