Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. not aware of casualties from Iran missile strikes: U.S. official

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The United States is not aware of any casualties resulting from Iran's missile strikes on two Iraqi military bases, but the situation is still being assessed, a U.S. official familiar with the early assessment said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: Iran 'standing down' after missile strikes [Video]Trump: Iran 'standing down' after missile strikes

President Trump urged other signatories of the Iran nuclear deal to walk away as he did after missile strikes overnight in Iraq.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran believed to have deliberately missed U.S. forces in Iraq strikes - sources

Iran is believed to have deliberately avoided U.S. military casualties during retaliatory missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq, following the...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersJerusalem Post

Germany, France for de-escalation after Iran's missile strikes

Berlin, Jan 8 (IANS) Germany on Wednesday condemned Iran's ballistic missile attacks on bases hosting US forces in Iraq, calling for every effort to de-escalate...
Sify Also reported by •Jerusalem PostRTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DASKAVI

SAJJAD HUSSAIN RT @HussainJafri19: According to white house no casualties from their side bcz they were aware about possible attacks from Iran that's why… 4 hours ago

RobinH2222

Robin Hood RT @AnastasiaFennec: Any claims of casualties are false "The United States is not aware of any casualties resulting from Iran’s missile st… 4 hours ago

HussainJafri19

سید محمد حسین جعفری According to white house no casualties from their side bcz they were aware about possible attacks from Iran that's… https://t.co/HoR2HL6Dwo 5 hours ago

leaderpost

Regina Leader-Post U.S. not aware of casualties from Iran missile strikes: Official https://t.co/cVL1p3Xk5Q https://t.co/yxpiP9aKeD 6 hours ago

Nunez200

🇳🇬Pan-Africanism🇳🇬 RT @Reuters: JUST IN: U.S. not aware of any casualties from Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi military bases but situation still being assess… 9 hours ago

isseJabuute

Isse Abdullahi Farah 🇸🇴 RT @MoradNews: Footage broadcast on #Iran TV shows several missiles fired into the sky followed by explosions from missiles landing at Ain… 10 hours ago

cock_news

cock and ball news U.S. not aware of casualties from Iran***and***strikes: U.S. official 12 hours ago

srbija_eu

Srbija Evropa The United States is not aware of any casualties resulting from Iran's missile strikes on two Iraqi military bases,… https://t.co/7fruV1PZJr 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.