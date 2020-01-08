Global  

Donald Trump says 'all is well' in Middle East after Iran missile attack on US bases

SBS Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump says "all is well" after Iran fired "more than a dozen" missiles at US airbases in Iraq.
News video: What Is Happening With Iran?

What Is Happening With Iran? 00:41

 Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters. Iranian people attended...

Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops [Video]Iran Attacks Iraqi Base Housing U.S. Troops

In what is described as a “hard” retaliation, Iran’s government has fired a series of ballistic missiles. These missiles are aimed at military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops. This retaliation..

Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran [Video]Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defender President Donald Trump’s military move in Iran. According to Reuters, the U.S. killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani. While some Democrats..

News24.com | Trump's Middle Eastern aggression, state capture in Nzimande and SACP's cross-hairs

In its yearly statement commemorating the death of Joe Slovo, SACP president Blade Nzimande slammed US President Donald Trump for his aggression in the Middle...
News24

Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for killing of commander

Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian...
Reuters

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando President Donald Trump says “All is well!” after more than a dozen Iranian missiles were fired at two bases housing… https://t.co/2X1BGv3Lmy 1 minute ago

TheMonikaNemeth

Monika Nemeth @Erinfor4B02 Donald Trump saying all is well after a missile attack has me worried. Really, really, worried! His… https://t.co/1HcoSzA4IP 3 minutes ago

7NewsPerth

7NEWS Perth .@realDonaldTrump says "all is well" after Iran launched an attack on military bases housing US personnel and their… https://t.co/zV3W9VT6l4 5 minutes ago

7NewsAdelaide

7NEWS Adelaide .@realDonaldTrump says "all is well" after Iran launched an attack on military bases housing US personnel and their… https://t.co/qZehvN0uSz 5 minutes ago

9NewsPerth

Nine News Perth RT @9NewsAUS: JUST IN: Donald Trump says "all is well!" following Iran's retaliatory attack on US forces in Iraq. #9News Latest here: http… 5 minutes ago

7NewsMelbourne

7NEWS Melbourne .@realDonaldTrump says "all is well" after Iran launched an attack on military bases housing US personnel and their… https://t.co/VKBH5W7vrB 5 minutes ago

AdhmSa3ed

Mido ☄ RT @EconomicTimes: Donald Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike | https://t.co/sj8P7oZQqr #IranvsUSA #IranAttacks https:/… 6 minutes ago

HugoFeijo

Hugo Feijo Filho RT @7NewsAustralia: .@realDonaldTrump says "all is well" after Iran launched an attack on military bases housing US personnel and their all… 6 minutes ago

