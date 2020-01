Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime on a shot between goalie Brian Elliott's pads to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner, Lucas Wallmark and Joel Edmundson scored for the Hurricanes, who bounced back from a two-goal, first-period deficit […]