Democratic presidential contender Warren calls on Trump to 'de-escalate' with Iran

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Democratic White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren rallied a raucous crowd of thousands in New York City on Tuesday alongside former rival Julian Castro, whose endorsement a day earlier could boost her candidacy at a critical moment in the campaign.
