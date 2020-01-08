Global  

Boeing 737 Crashes in Iran Shortly After Takeoff

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The plane, which was carrying 180 people and bound for Ukraine, went down near Tehran because of technical problems, according to local news reports.
Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran [Video]Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport [Video]Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Kazakhstan's aviation agency said at least 12 killed after plane, heading to Nur-Sultan, lost altitude during takeoff.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:41Published


Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes after take-off in Iran


Indian Express

gingerhoneytea

鈴木 沓子 RT @business: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after take off due to a technical issue, Iranian state-run news outlet ISN… 6 seconds ago

vermontdemocrat

Christian RT @davidjoachim: 🚨 BREAKING: A Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after take-off because of a technical problem, INSA reported. The pl… 7 seconds ago

metesohtaoglu

Mete Sohtaoğlu 📸🔴 First photos: A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines with 180 aboard crashes s… https://t.co/UDIg8HgUzX 9 seconds ago

DoKscho

The DoK RT @business: Iran plane crash latest: - Boeing 737-800 jet crashed shortly after takeoff, local media says - Plane was headed for Ukraine… 14 seconds ago

business

Bloomberg Iran plane crash latest: - Boeing 737-800 jet crashed shortly after takeoff, local media says - Plane was headed fo… https://t.co/ABVvbRaJQW 21 seconds ago

fahrenheit451_2

Fulana de Tal RT @AlexandraChalup: The morning after Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas, a Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 737 carrying 180 people on a flight to Kyi… 57 seconds ago

Afriyie_JO

Afriyie J RT @XHNews: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines with 180 aboard crashes shortly after take-… 59 seconds ago

1001ii

Dekisugi A Boeing 737 jet carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed in Iran due to technical problems shortly after taking of… https://t.co/UGDyi5tvie 1 minute ago

