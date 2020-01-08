Global  

Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in Iran's capital, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.
News video: Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport

Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport 00:26

 A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Shahedshahr, Iran: A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's ...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •The AgeJapan TodayMediaiteSeattle TimesFOXNews.comReutersReuters IndiaUSATODAY.comMid-Day

Tweets about this

yolaribas

Ο Απολιθωμένος RT @haaretzcom: UPDATE: Ukraine’s embassy in Iran said the plane had suffered engine failure and the crash was not caused by “terrorism" ht… 7 seconds ago

dbsaeed

adeebsaeed @Tasnimnews_EN Iran says:"The pilot of the Ukrainian plane did not declare a state of emergency and did not call th… https://t.co/fiai76HYAS 27 seconds ago

Loveeeethesea

LoveTheSea RT @AFP: #UPDATE State news agency IRNA says 167 passengers and nine crew boarded the Boeing 737, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelens… 36 seconds ago

cynthiaduke

CYNTHIA RT @SkyNews: A Ukrainian Boeing 737 has crashed shortly after take off from Iran's main international airport killing all on board, accordi… 38 seconds ago

AriadneBoudicca

WiseWarrior69 FOREVER 🎓💪 RT @AriadneBoudicca: Iran State TV Says Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Tehran, Killing At Least 170 Iran’s state-run media said everyone… 1 minute ago

FaithHopeLove75

JESUS✝️ TRUMP #KAG 🇺🇸 #MAGA #SaveTheChildren RT @SamSenev: NOT A MISSILE STRIKE: Ukrainian plane carrying at least 170 people crashes near Tehran, Iran due to mechanical failure, all d… 2 minutes ago

BearWitnessCtl

Bear Witness Central UPDATE: Iran State TV says Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Tehran – Breitbarthttps://buff.ly/39SPwfc #veterans… https://t.co/ZgQPxgw1qw 4 minutes ago

newsdaliblog

Elin Johnsson Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran https://t.co/VqGx19ZiHH https://t.co/5mXrbvCxJr 4 minutes ago

