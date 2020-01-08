Ο Απολιθωμένος RT @haaretzcom: UPDATE: Ukraine’s embassy in Iran said the plane had suffered engine failure and the crash was not caused by “terrorism" ht… 7 seconds ago

adeebsaeed @Tasnimnews_EN Iran says:"The pilot of the Ukrainian plane did not declare a state of emergency and did not call th… https://t.co/fiai76HYAS 27 seconds ago

LoveTheSea RT @AFP: #UPDATE State news agency IRNA says 167 passengers and nine crew boarded the Boeing 737, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelens… 36 seconds ago

CYNTHIA RT @SkyNews: A Ukrainian Boeing 737 has crashed shortly after take off from Iran's main international airport killing all on board, accordi… 38 seconds ago

WiseWarrior69 FOREVER 🎓💪 RT @AriadneBoudicca: Iran State TV Says Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Tehran, Killing At Least 170 Iran’s state-run media said everyone… 1 minute ago

JESUS✝️ TRUMP #KAG 🇺🇸 #MAGA #SaveTheChildren RT @SamSenev: NOT A MISSILE STRIKE: Ukrainian plane carrying at least 170 people crashes near Tehran, Iran due to mechanical failure, all d… 2 minutes ago

Bear Witness Central UPDATE: Iran State TV says Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Tehran – Breitbarthttps://buff.ly/39SPwfc #veterans… https://t.co/ZgQPxgw1qw 4 minutes ago