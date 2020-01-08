|
Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran
|
|
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in Iran's capital, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran
A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran
A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this