Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near Tehran airport

The Age Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iranian state TV reports Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport

Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport 00:26

 A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Ukrainian plane crash: All crew and passengers on board die, crash soon after take off | OneIndia [Video]Ukrainian plane crash: All crew and passengers on board die, crash soon after take off | OneIndia

ALL 176 PEOPLE ON BOARD A UKRAINE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES FLIGHT WERE KILLED AFTER IT CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF FROM IMAM KHOMEINI AIRPORT IN IRAN'S TEHRAN. THE BOEING 737 JET TOOK OFF EARLY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran....
Seattle Times Also reported by •The AgeJapan TodayHinduMENAFN.comDeutsche WelleMid-DaySifyNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comAl Jazeera

Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers crashed outside Tehran airport: Iran state media

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 people -- including both passengers and crew -- crashed Wednesday morning shortly after takeoff near the airport in the capital...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The AgeJapan TodayHinduMENAFN.comDeutsche WelleSifyNew Zealand HeraldAl Jazeera

Tweets about this

ZombieTreeFrog

Nathan Lang @bwilliam46 @KamahlAJE Why would they? It's a Ukrainian airplane carrying many Iranian passengers. They wouldn't sh… https://t.co/InQtJ1BG62 42 seconds ago

Starboi_Mido

Mido RT @SAMKLEF: Boring 737 Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed in Iran. This is is not funny. 2 minutes ago

pasel

palani Nadarajah RT @BostonGlobe: #BREAKING: Iranian state TV is reporting a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport… 2 minutes ago

BhakthLokesh

LokeshBhakth 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Iranian state TV reports Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near airport in capital, Tehran: AP https… 2 minutes ago

Sudhirntv

Sudhir Byaruhanga Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers crashes near Tehran. #UkrainPlaneCrash https://t.co/WrG0awdwK2 2 minutes ago

Santhos71728708

Santhosh Goud RT @EconomicTimes: Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers crashes near Tehran | https://t.co/idY8kyQVfd #PlaneCrash https://t.co/4XJCaWCU… 3 minutes ago

Color_2_3

Fly to 2020 RT @AP: A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in Tehran, Iranian state TV reports. https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

isna_farsi

خبرگزاری ایسنا RT @Isna_Int: A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 passengers & crew has crashed a few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khom… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.