Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near Tehran airport

Nathan Lang @bwilliam46 @KamahlAJE Why would they? It's a Ukrainian airplane carrying many Iranian passengers. They wouldn't sh… https://t.co/InQtJ1BG62 42 seconds ago

Mido RT @SAMKLEF: Boring 737 Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed in Iran. This is is not funny. 2 minutes ago

palani Nadarajah RT @BostonGlobe: #BREAKING: Iranian state TV is reporting a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport… 2 minutes ago

LokeshBhakth 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Iranian state TV reports Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near airport in capital, Tehran: AP https… 2 minutes ago

Sudhir Byaruhanga Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers crashes near Tehran. #UkrainPlaneCrash https://t.co/WrG0awdwK2 2 minutes ago

Santhosh Goud RT @EconomicTimes: Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers crashes near Tehran | https://t.co/idY8kyQVfd #PlaneCrash https://t.co/4XJCaWCU… 3 minutes ago

Fly to 2020 RT @AP: A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in Tehran, Iranian state TV reports. https://t.c… 3 minutes ago