Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian plane has crashed in Iran, with 180 people on board, according to local media.
News video: Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran

Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran 00:26

 The plane carrying 180 people crashed near Tehran Airport.

176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran [Video]176 Dead As Ukranian Plane Crashes In Iran

A Ukraine Airlines flight on a Boeing 737 took off from an airport in Tehran and crashed, killing all 176 people onboard on Wednesday. The plane crashed due to technical issues, according to Iranian..

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard [Video]Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

agreee2disagree

agreee2disagree RT @MailOnline: All 170 people aboard Ukrainian Airlines plane that crashed near Tehran have died, officials say https://t.co/cm0nhY9yE6 ht… 4 seconds ago

SamalehIsmael

Ismael Samaleh🇩🇯 RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashes near a Tehran airport shortly after takeoff - news agenci… 6 seconds ago

cindyintoronto

Cheeky Monkey Uh oh. Did Iran shoot down this jet by mistake? And Zelensky only offers his condolences? Grow a set and condemn Ir… https://t.co/pijtv3Pi1Y 10 seconds ago

TenaciousTanasi

Shelly Huskey Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane crashes near Tehran: Report https://t.co/quqlVdlTvk 15 seconds ago

PeopleDied2Vote

🇺🇸 AlwaysVoteBlue 🇺🇸 RT @thedailybeast: Boeing says it is “gathering more information” about reports of the fiery crash, while Iranian authorities have been quo… 15 seconds ago

DrKevorkO

Dr. Kevork Oskanian Coincidence? That would be quite remarkable — Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran https://t.co/TRCU0lUisQ 17 seconds ago

Shhaaka

M'kay RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashes in Iran 20 seconds ago

Lisa46760073

They said it couldn't happen here More innocent people affected by one #OrangeEgo @GOP @DNC https://t.co/XUFbQxUe6d 21 seconds ago

