Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump says ‘all is well’ after Iranian missile attack

FT.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tweet prompts one top Republican to suggest the president ‘does plan to de-escalate’
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile Attack

Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile Attack 02:30

 CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies [Video]Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see a specific Iranian plot to attack American embassies in Baghdad or elsewhere before the administration decided to kill an Iranian..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats [Video]President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats

President Trump says Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on at least 4 U.S. embassies.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Scarborough: ‘Hard to Believe’ Trump Would Launch Iran Attacks Without First Speaking to Putin

Joe Scarborough appears to be of the mind that President Donald Trump sought either the counsel or approval from Russian President Vladimir Putin before...
Mediaite

Seb Gorka: US Should ‘Welcome’ Iran Attack, Shows Threat Out in the Open, Trump ‘Will Unleash Holy Hell’

Former Trump administration aide *Sebastian Gorka* spoke with *Lou Dobbs* tonight about the Iranian missile attack on bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, saying...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

mary_mcdermid

Mary McDermid RT @atrupar: After spending roughly 30 minutes attacking China, Trump now says Vietnam is "almost the single worst abuser of everybody" and… 16 minutes ago

SandiegoDeals18

Keep America First 🦅 RT @ancerrone: .@FBI ‘s Christopher Wray says he’s really sorry for the illegal wiretapping of President Trump.• Well, that should be good… 28 minutes ago

ancerrone

Angelo Cerrone .@FBI ‘s Christopher Wray says he’s really sorry for the illegal wiretapping of President Trump.• Well, that should… https://t.co/qH2woLM9h8 47 minutes ago

FREDLEEJOHNSON2

FRED LEE JOHNSON JR RT @AJEnglish: "All is well!" tweeted Trump after Iranian missiles struck US facilities in Iraq. Iran says missiles were in response to t… 4 hours ago

madlymad

Madeleine Esper Says He Didn’t See Specific Evidence Iran Planned to Attack 4 Embassies https://t.co/GTBlZ5lg9V Well, he shou… https://t.co/8tC1c8nTGm 6 hours ago

sjorolan

TrumpRocker 🎭 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @StoneColdChik: @mchkrem @F14rio1 well he is upset his relatives and buddies who are terrorists are being taken out hmmm https://t.co/Mz… 6 hours ago

madlymad

Madeleine Esper Says He Didn’t See Specific Evidence Iranians Planned to Attack 4 Embassies https://t.co/GTBlZ5lg9V Well, he… https://t.co/gCzdgoc8ov 7 hours ago

Coreyoke1

Corey @ArpJeanne @thePaynebringer @BetteMidler Well said! I can’t believe after all the***Trump says and does that peo… https://t.co/Lr08vHTehg 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.