Trump says ‘all is well’ after Iranian missile attack

FT.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Tweet prompts one top Republican to suggest the president ‘does plan to de-escalate’
News video: Trump says will obey law to avoid targeting Iranian cultural sites

Trump says will obey law to avoid targeting Iranian cultural sites 00:52

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made against Iran days earlier.

Seb Gorka: US Should ‘Welcome’ Iran Attack, Shows Threat Out in the Open, Trump ‘Will Unleash Holy Hell’

Former Trump administration aide *Sebastian Gorka* spoke with *Lou Dobbs* tonight about the Iranian missile attack on bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, saying...
Mediaite

Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces and that he would make a statement on...
Reuters


Firenicz

Terry C. Reasonover RT @FinancialTimes: Donald Trump says ‘all is well’ after Iranian missile attack https://t.co/VgAuCpaLV9 13 seconds ago

3funkdz

Beth Heighway RT @JDiamond1: "All is well!" POTUS tweets after Iran hits Iraqi bases housing US troops with ballistic missiles "So far, so good," Trump s… 20 seconds ago

ImPratikMohite

Pratik Mohite RT @PTI_News: 'All is well,' says US President Donald Trump after Iran's missile attack on two American bases in Iraq 3 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Donald Trump says ‘all is well’ in Middle East after Iran missile attack on US bases https://t.co/HsXHBtHyjL 3 minutes ago

WeForNews

We For News 'All is well,' says US President Donald Trump after Iran's missile attack on two American bases in Iraq-PTI 3 minutes ago

Kyce_

Kyng Kyce ✨🤴🏾𓂀 RT @businessinsider: Trump says 'all is well' after a barrage of Iranian missiles rained down on US forces in Iraq https://t.co/KF0jYKzrmB 4 minutes ago

serendipitousk

keiko tsutsumi RT @AP: After Tehran's airstrikes in Iraq, Iran's foreign minister says, "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves again… 4 minutes ago

currentnews360

Daily Current News 24 Iran Vs US: ‘All Is Well,’ Trump Says After Iranian Assault At US Army Bases In Iraq https://t.co/pSA80qfVWq via @Daily Current News 24 5 minutes ago

