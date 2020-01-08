Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jadavpur University students march to central government offices in Kolkata against JNU violence

DNA Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A day after Kolkata Police lathi-charged students of Jadavpur University amidst an agitation while they came face to face with the supporters of BJP, the students took out a rally to protest against the JNU incident on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi

Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus in New Delhi 05:52

 Dozens of students and teachers have been injured after they were allegedly attacked by masked men armed with sticks in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday (December 5).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack [Video]Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Mint Views JNU violence How to make vulnerable students safe in Universities [Video]Mint Views JNU violence How to make vulnerable students safe in Universities

Mint Views JNU violence How to make vulnerable students safe in Universities

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 07:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Day after lathicharge, Jadavpur University students protest in Kolkata against JNU incident

The students of Jadavpur University started their march from Hazra in South Kolkata and ended at Nizam Palace – which houses the central government offices.
Zee News

Police, Jadavpur University students clash in Kolkata; police resort to lathicharge on students

This is a developing story, further details will be updated.
DNA


Tweets about this

pooja_news

Pooja Mehta RT @dna: Jadavpur University students march to central government offices in Kolkata against JNU violence https://t.co/KrYG4i91Kl, reports… 5 minutes ago

dna

DNA Jadavpur University students march to central government offices in Kolkata against JNU violence… https://t.co/veYLXC87kt 5 minutes ago

Ramakri39056152

Ramakrishnan Kayanattil RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert | Jadavpur University students begin their march towards Nizam Palace in Kolkata. #JNUShowdown https://t.co/nyh9… 3 hours ago

s6Yj5ps5wAe1lCC

एस पी त्रिपाठी RT @TheQuint: LIVE | Students of West Bengal’s Jadavpur University have begun their march towards Kolkata’s Nizam Palace in protest of the… 5 hours ago

Ritika19

Ritika Behl RT @ndtv: Students of Jadavpur University in Kolkata take out protest march in solidarity with #JNU. (Photo credit: ANI) #JNUViolence #JNU… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.