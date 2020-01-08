Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Spain advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup even before Rafael Nadal stepped on to the court Wednesday at the Perth Arena. Spain, which won the Davis Cup in Madrid with a finals victory over Canada, stayed in the hunt for its second international team victory in seven weeks when […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Argentina and Nadal-led Spain sweep into ATP Cup quarters

Rafael Nadal steered Spain into the ATP Cup quarter-finals despite an uncharacteristically error-ridden performance, with Argentina also powering through.
News24

Unbeaten Serbia through to ATP Cup quarters

Unbeaten Serbia through to ATP Cup quartersSerbian superstar Novak Djokovic said Wednesday that the ATP Cup was the ideal preparation for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

texsaspost

texaspost Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory https://t.co/7ptKCD38yq https://t.co/f0RhfRBW6R 5 hours ago

JustinLevineHBS

Justin Levine RT @AP_Sports: Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory https://t.co/29dkcKeuRZ 6 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory https://t.co/29dkcKeuRZ 7 hours ago

AgathaDejaeger

Agatha Dejaeger "Spain Into ATP Cup Quarters After Bautista Agut Victory" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Gg2i3xfGhT 7 hours ago

canoe21

kanu "Spain Into ATP Cup Quarters After Bautista Agut Victory" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/I5CXCSiIjX 7 hours ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory https://t.co/uJT7iBwvCC 7 hours ago

Moana125

Moana Spain into ATP Cup quarters after Bautista Agut victory https://t.co/54Qo87iJM3 via @NewsNowUK 9 hours ago

SpainNewsdaily

Spain Newsdaily Serbia and Spain advance to ATP Cup quarterfinals - Tennis Magazine https://t.co/j8dOwoZBHh 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.