CHICAGO (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists for Calgary, which lost 5-3 to Chicago in their first meeting of the season on New Year’s […]



