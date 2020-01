MSN Entertainment ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game https://t.co/cLrTn0H8IJ 18 minutes ago Telegraph-Journal Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time: Here's who won the first wildly entertaining game https://t.co/mxG5pnEUHG https://t.co/koNSt9zz7U 22 minutes ago Claybourne White ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game https://t.co/2wxXhUuCEU 39 minutes ago Eddie Timanus RT @ForTheWin: From tougher clues to adapted strategy, here's what we saw on the first night of #JeopardyGOAT. https://t.co/PNHtHS1rTb 46 minutes ago Linda Lazar ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game https://t.co/VaNfcdG7Oq 59 minutes ago Robert Mills RT @vulture: Ken Jennings won the first match of Jeopardy's Great of All Time Tournament by the slimmest margin. Here's what went down: htt… 1 hour ago For The Win From tougher clues to adapted strategy, here's what we saw on the first night of #JeopardyGOAT. https://t.co/PNHtHS1rTb 1 hour ago Damon Darlin✒️ ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game https://t.co/zSo0ns5UmD 1 hour ago