No. 14 Kentucky takes control late, beats Georgia 78-69

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley’s 3-pointer gave No. 14 Kentucky its first lead of the second half and the Wildcats overcame Anthony Edwards’ 23 points to beat Georgia 78-69 on Tuesday night and continue their domination of the Southeastern Conference rivalry. Kentucky (11-3, 2-0) trailed 37-31 at halftime before finally taking the lead on […]
