Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane crashes near Tehran: Iranian media

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian Boeing 737 has crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, Iranian media report. There was no immediate information on casualties.
Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

 Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board [Video]Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board

Ukrainian International Airlines said its Boeing 737-800 jet disappeared from radar just minutes after departing from an airport in Tehran.

'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran [Video]'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran

State television reports that all passengers of the Boeing 737 plane heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were killed.

Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed: Iranian state TV

A Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport,...
No survivors after Ukranian plane crashes in Tehran

Officials say all 176 people who were on board a Ukranian plane are dead after it crashed in Tehran, just hours after Iran attacked two U.S. military bases in...
