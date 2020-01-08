Global  

Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after take off

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after take offA Boeing 737 jet crashed in Iran shortly after take off due to a...
News video: File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran 01:24

 A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board [Video]Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran, Killing All 176 On Board

Ukrainian International Airlines said its Boeing 737-800 jet disappeared from radar just minutes after departing from an airport in Tehran.

Reports: Ukrainian Boeing 737 Next Generation jet crashes in Iran

A Ukranian 737-800 Next Generation passenger jet crashed shortly takeoff from Tehran's international airport early Wednesday, according to multiple Iranian news...
Boeing 737-800 crashes in Iran with at least 170 people on board

A Boeing 737 jet carrying at least 170 people crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff due to technical problems, according to local media reports. State television...
