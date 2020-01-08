Global  

Ukrainian plane with 167 aboard crashes after takeoff, Iran state TV says

euronews Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Ukrainian plane with 167 aboard crashes after takeoff, Iran state TV says
Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

176 Dead After Ukrainian Plane Crashes In Iran

A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people has crashed due to technical problems shortly after taking off from Iran, killing all on board. The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International..

BREAKING: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Just After Takeoff from Iran's Tehran Airport, Killing as Many as 170 People

A Ukraine International Airlines 737-800 crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport in Iran on Wednesday morning; there were nearly 180 people on...
Mediaite

Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran, killing all 176 aboard

A Ukrainian airliner crashed soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, Iran's state television and...
Reuters

