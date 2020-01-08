Ukrainian plane with 167 aboard crashes after takeoff, Iran state TV says

15 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...