Key facts about al-Asad air base in Iraq, site attacked by Iran

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday, including the al-Asad air base, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict.
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops 02:29

 Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops are housed; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops [Video]Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

The missile launches targeted the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed. Iraqi security officials told CNN that no casualties were reported following the..

Arizona connections at Iraqi base hit [Video]Arizona connections at Iraqi base hit

Members of 996th Medical Company Air Supports deployed at end of March.

Factbox: Key facts about al-Asad air base in Iraq, site attacked by Iran

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday, including the al-Asad air base, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an...
Rockets strike Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops

There are reports Iran has launched multiple missiles at Iraq's Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, which houses U.S. troops. The attack is believed to be in retaliation...
