Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian Boeing 737 has crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all passengers and crew on board. Iranian media reported the crash was due to technical issues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran 00:17

 Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gender reveal party causes plane crash [Video]Gender reveal party causes plane crash

TUKEY, TEXAS — An unnamed couple in West Texas chose innovation over safety when they used a crop-duster to reveal the gender of their baby on September 7th. The intended plan was to pour 350..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian plane dead: Iran

All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent has said.
News24 Also reported by •ReutersBBC NewsDenver PostSeattle TimesSifyHaaretz

Tweets about this

GrzegorzKubacki

Grzegorz Kubacki RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashes in Iran 4 seconds ago

Bilan120

Bilan Issa RT @HarunMaruf: BREAKING: A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashes near a Tehran airport shortly after takeoff - news agenci… 5 seconds ago

Skooterpie646

Faith⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KarluskaP: 17- Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 170 people crashes near Tehran https://t.co/bSuYMcdJkb https://t.co/ujxJ9WsyYA 6 seconds ago

leonkllr007

Leonid RT @MailOnline: #BREAKING 176 people have now been reported dead after plane crashed in Tehran just hours after Iran's attack on US bases h… 8 seconds ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Ukrainian passenger plane crashes near Tehran airport killing all 176 on board https://t.co/ly7XsnWiO2 9 seconds ago

Skooterpie646

Faith⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KarluskaP: Ukrainian? https://t.co/68tLUtIhi4 15 seconds ago

PantasticPuppy

John Q. Public, III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @love4thegameAK: 👀👀👀 Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people crashes near Tehran The airliner, said to be a Boeing 737, went dow… 24 seconds ago

cheifpablo

hajjiPablo🤐🤫 RT @MobilePunch: BREAKING: Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after take-off in Iran https://t.co/Y3DPCHTIhy 32 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.