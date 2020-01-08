Inquirer RT @INQUIRERSports: Anthony Davis left in the third quarter after bruising his lower back on a painful fall during the Los Angeles Lakers’… 15 minutes ago INQUIRER Sports Anthony Davis left in the third quarter after bruising his lower back on a painful fall during the Los Angeles Lake… https://t.co/ufNAzaxpa7 16 minutes ago Taylor RT @pressenterprise: Anthony Davis bruises back as Lakers win rough one against Knicks https://t.co/d9umRA1uhO 17 minutes ago texaspost Anthony Davis bruises back in Lakers' 117-87 win over Knicks https://t.co/zKIVTpvt1p https://t.co/gPpBRATCs3 20 minutes ago Team Albert Anthony Davis Bruises Back In Lakers' 117-87 Win Over Knicks https://t.co/vezLZnKCIk Via @USATODAY 23 minutes ago today now Anthony Davis bruises back in Lakers’ https://t.co/zFwujN7axl https://t.co/aAG9Sm9Pz4 24 minutes ago Kyle Goon RT @InsideSoCalSpts: Anthony Davis bruises back as Lakers win rough one against Knicks https://t.co/KPWxkvEkCn 25 minutes ago KGET 17 News Anthony Davis bruises back in Lakers’ 117-87 win over Knicks https://t.co/Jj2sH2rtRo 30 minutes ago