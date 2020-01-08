Global  

Anthony Davis bruises back in Lakers’ 117-87 win over Knicks

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis left in the third quarter after bruising his lower back on a painful fall during the Los Angeles Lakers’ sixth straight victory, 117-87 over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Davis bruised his sacrum — the bottom part of his spine above the tailbone — when he attempted […]
Davis injured as Lakers get 6th straight win…Blazers top Raptors…Terps silence Buckeyes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to their sixth straight win as LeBron James poured in 31 points and Kyle Kuzma (KOOZ’-mah) added 16 off the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star leaves game after taking scary fall and landing on his back

Davis is expected to miss the Lakers' upcoming road trip
CBS Sports

