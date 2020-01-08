Global  

Judge to hear bid to stop Trump’s refugee resettlement limit

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three national resettlement agencies are asking a federal judge in Maryland to block a presidential executive order allowing state and local governments to turn away refugees. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on the agencies’ request for a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from enforcing […]
