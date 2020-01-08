Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

iPhone user data supreme, no back-door access, says Apple

Hindu Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Reiterating its commitment to safeguard the iPhone user’s data at any cost, Apple has defended its stance on hardware encryption at the ‘CES 2020’ trade show here, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the Cupertino-based tech giant to unlock two iPhones
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple reunites with iPhone graphics chip partner to license technology

Apple reunites with iPhone graphics chip partner to license technologyIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Apple will once again license technology from Imagination Technologies, the chip designer that used to provide...
The Verge Also reported by •Business Insider

FBI and Apple seemingly headed toward another showdown over locked iPhone

FBI and Apple seemingly headed toward another showdown over locked iPhoneApple appears headed toward another showdown with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as the agency this morning revealed it had asked Apple for...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.