Japanese billionaire Maezawa in $9 million 'social experiment' giveaway

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is giving away $9 million to his Twitter followers in what he says is a "social experiment" to see if the payment boosts their happiness.
