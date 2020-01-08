Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Fires on U.S. Forces at 2 Bases in Iraq, Calling It ‘Fierce Revenge’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iraqi officials say the Iranian strikes, involving at least a dozen ballistic missiles, caused no American or Iraqi casualties. President Trump issued an upbeat appraisal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran fires missiles at US forces

Iran fires missiles at US forces 03:23

 Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops [Video]Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it &apos;a slap in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops [Video]Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it 'a slap in the face', but..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran fires ballistic missiles at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq

Iran's supreme leader says his country's revenge against the U.S. is not over after Iran's first military retaliation for the killing of General Qassem...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyNPRMENAFN.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.