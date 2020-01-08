Khan hat-trick in vain as Hazlewood cameo gets Sixers home Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Sydney Sixers chalked up their fifth consecutive Big Bash victory thanks to some late boundaries from Josh Hazlewood. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: Hazlewood hit three successive boundaries as the Sydney Sixers absorbed a hat-trick from Rashid to defeat Adelaide Strikers… 39 minutes ago India Today Sports Hazlewood hit three successive boundaries as the Sydney Sixers absorbed a hat-trick from Rashid to defeat Adelaide… https://t.co/cb5XGhU2hC 40 minutes ago