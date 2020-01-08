Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Air France suspends flights over Iraq and Iran airspace

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
France's airline Air France said on Wednesday the company has suspended flights over Iraq and Iran airspace after Iranian missile strikes targeting U.S.-led forces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq

Iran launches missiles at US sites in Iraq 01:09

 Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at air force bases in Iraq hosting US and coalition forces. Tehran said the strikes were revenge for the United States' killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The US says casualties were 'few if any'.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News [Video]Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

Iran attacks US troops at Iraq bases in a tit-for-tat assault | OneIndia News [Video]Iran attacks US troops at Iraq bases in a tit-for-tat assault | OneIndia News

Iran launched multiple missiles at US air bases in Iraq targeting us troops in a tit-for-tat assault after the assassination of Iranian gen Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike. Iran had promised the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace after missile attack on U.S. troops

Several major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S....
Reuters

US FAA bans civilian aircraft from Iraq and Iran airspace following missile attack

US FAA bans civilian aircraft from Iraq and Iran airspace following missile attackThe FAA has issued an emergency flight restriction prohibiting civilian aircraft from entering the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.